INCARCERATED popular social media personality, Kudakwashe Hove, was brought to court again facing fresh charges of fraud involving more than US$1 000.

He pleaded not guilty to fraud when he appeared before Harare magistrate Caroline Matanga and is expected back in court on March 1 for trial commencement.

The State said on May 26, Hove went to Grosvenor House seeking food and accommodation.

Allegations are that he told management he was going to pay when he checks out.

The following day, Hove extended his stay and invited four people, and booked an extra room.

Hove and his friends are said to have checked out on the morning of May 28 and they were invoiced US$950.

Hove tendered fake proof of transfer into the lodge’s nostro account.

On May 30, a lodge official went to the bank to verify the transfers, as it had not reflected into her account, and that is when she realised that the tendered proof of payment was fake.

STATE MEDIA