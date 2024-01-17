The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 15/01/24 at about 1900 hours at the intersection of Chiremba Road and Delpot Road.

A woman (34) and her baby girl (1) died when a Toyota Hiace kombi with 5 passengers on board collided with a Nissan Dualis motor vehicle with no passengers on board.

Due to the impact, the Toyota Haice kombi veered off the road and hit the woman who was walking along the road while carrying the baby on the back.

The victims sustained head injuries and died on admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals

In a related matter, ZRP has also confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 16/01/24 at around 1000 hours at the 143 kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road in which a Zupco bus carrying 21 passengers veered off the road before overturning.

Subsequently, one person was killed whilst ten others were injured.

Zwnews