ZIMBABWE WARRIORS captain Knowledge Musona has signed for Saudi Arabian topflight side Al-Tai FC ending possible return to South Africa.

The country’s top three sides, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Sundowns were reportedly after the Zimbabwean.

His latest move was announced by Anderlecht on their website on Monday.

“Knowledge Musona will play for Al-Tai FC next season,” Anderlecht said. “Musona came over from Oostende in 2019. The last year and a half, he was loaned to KAS Eupen, where he played 33 games and scored nine times. Now he moves to Al-Tai FC, which just got promoted [from] the MBS League in Saudi Arabia. Sporting wishes Knowledge all the best for the rest of his career. Good luck, Knowledge.”

Musona confirmed his latest move with a post that was released by his new club.

“I can confirm that I have signed an offer from Al Tai of Saudi Arabia,” he said in the short message.

The move latest move is likely to be his last big contract.