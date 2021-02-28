Khanyi Mbau’s Zim millionaire boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga “Ndege Boy” faces arrest over 2016 R2.4 million scam

The much publicised new love relationship between South African socialite Khanyi Mbau and Terrence Kudzai Mushonga, her Zimbabwean fugitive millionaire lover is under spotlight after Zimbabwe police requested their counterparts across the Limpopo to arrest Ndenge Boy(Plane Boy).

According to latest reports, Zimbabwe authorities have announced that Mushonga is wanted and has been on the run for the past five years.

His arrest warrant is still outstanding.

He reportedly defrauded a prominent Harare Micro-Financier of US$166 000 using fake documents in September 2016. He went under the radar for years only to resurface last month when Mbau posted his images on her social media pages.

According to a 2017 Zimbabwe police report “Manhunt for fraudsters,” Khanyi Mbau’s man and his two friends duped Zimbabwe money landers before vanishing into South Africa after getting a bail.

The Zimbabwean who was recently revealed as Kkanyi Mbau’s latest acquisition stands out with his flashy lifestyle.

He drives top of the range Italian sports cars, British and Germany SUVS. He claims that he makes money out of real estate business, gas and petroleum logistics, the same trade that made his late friend Genius Ginimbi Kadungure rich and famous.

But now it appears his new found love might have brought unneeded attention to the young businessman who is likely to be visited by SAPS soon after Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa requested for his immediate arrest and deportation.

Zimbabwe Embassy officials confirmed to citipress that Mushonga is wanted and should be arrested and handed over to face charges.

Zimbabwe police spokesperson Paul Themba Nyathi also confirmed that Mbau’s man is a wanted fugitive who has been on the run since 2016.

zwnews