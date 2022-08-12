Raila Odinga vs William Ruto

Kenya’s election count is nearing an end and 9.11AM, deputy president William Ruto maintained a 66,002 lead over Raila Odinga with at least 739,616 ballots outstanding.

About 14,164,561 people voted, the number is expected to go up when those who voted through manual register added.

Officially, Kenyans are still yet to know who their next leader will be over 48 hours after polls closed.

Election head Wafula Chebukati has urged people to be patient and not to panic adding that media houses are releasing differing figures.

He says each media house is making calculations based on its own manual entry of data from more than 46,000 polling stations.

But, he warned that it is only the electoral commission that has the mandate to declare the winner.

Zwnews