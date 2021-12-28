Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe’s honeymoon as Zanu PF chairperson for Mashonaland Central is set to come to an end after preliminary results of the provincial elections yesterday showed that his rival, and Harare businessman Tafadzwa Musarara was leading in the poll.

Leaked results showed that Musarara is way ahead of Kazembe, who in some districts got zero votes.

For instance, in the Tongogara district, Musarara garnered 120 votes whole nobody voted for Kazembe.

Musarara is also leading authoritatively in Mazowe South, Mazowe North, Mazowe Central, Bindura North, Mt Darwin East, Mazowe West and Shamva North constituencies.

From the ballots counted so far, Musarara has 1 114 votes compared to Kazembe’s 183 votes.

online/Zwnews