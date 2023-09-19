Alert! Occupants in this car have just stolen my daughters bags and valuables in her car in Harare. Will appreciate any help to recover and identify the occupants. pic.twitter.com/BsCN4PCnlM
— Saviour Kasukuwere (@Hon_Kasukuwere) September 18, 2023
Sep 19, 2023 | Videos
Alert! Occupants in this car have just stolen my daughters bags and valuables in her car in Harare. Will appreciate any help to recover and identify the occupants. pic.twitter.com/BsCN4PCnlM
— Saviour Kasukuwere (@Hon_Kasukuwere) September 18, 2023
Share:
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.