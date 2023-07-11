Independent presidential candidate and former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere has been furnished with a copy of the voters’ roll from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

His spokesperson Jacqueline Sande confirmed receiving the copy of the voters’ roll on behalf of Kasukuwere.

“I do confirm that an electronic voter’s roll was handed over to me on behalf of President Saviour Kasukuwere by (ZEC),” she said.

Apparently, ZEC has been under fire for allegedly withholding the voters’ roll. It had been dragged to court over matter.

ZANU PF activist Lovedale Mangwana went to court alleging that Kasukuwere is not eligible to contest in the forthcoming elections.

