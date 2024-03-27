Kasukuwere bemoans pillaging of natural resources

Disqualified 2023 Presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has expressed concern over the pillaging of the country’s natural resources says it’s not sustainable.

“The resource pillaging happening in our country, one day we will think about this.

“It’s unsustainable to have the wealth of our nation being wiped and we have nothing to show for it,” he says.

Kasukuwere adds that the country has to build on what it has and improve the livelihoods of its people.

Zimbabwe’s leadership has been accused of selling the country’s resources for a song, amid unchecked corruption, while blaming everything on sanctions.

Zwnews