Categories: Zim Latest

Kasukuwere bemoans pillaging of natural resources

Disqualified 2023 Presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has expressed concern over the pillaging of the country’s natural resources says it’s not sustainable.

“The resource pillaging happening in our country, one day we will think about this.

“It’s unsustainable to have the wealth of our nation being wiped and we have nothing to show for it,” he says.

Kasukuwere adds that the country has to build on what it has and improve the livelihoods of its people.

Zimbabwe’s leadership has been accused of selling the country’s resources for a song, amid unchecked corruption, while blaming everything on sanctions.

Zwnews

Share
27th March 2024

Recent Posts

City of Harare boss beats up ZACC officers who visited his home to arrest him

Harare City Council principal engineer Albert Madanha, who was accused of criminal abuse, is now… Read More

27th March 2024

Serial Tanzanian Thieves Apprehended After AirPods Lead Police to Their Harare Hideout

In a recent breakthrough, Zimbabwe law enforcement authorities successfully apprehended two Tanzanian nationals, Malaji Arabi… Read More

27th March 2024

Mihlali Ndamase and Wicknell Chivayo Respond to Dating Rumors Amid Miami Vacation

South African digital content creator and beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase found herself at the center… Read More

27th March 2024

Tips and Hacks to Buy Disposable Vapour Cigarettes Online

Online shopping has forever changed how people view, buy, and receive products. One of the… Read More

27th March 2024

George Charamba, Jonathan Moyo salute opposition leader who just won Senegal’s presidential election

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba has saluted Senegal's President elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye… Read More

27th March 2024

Mnangagwa commissions Champion Foods milling plant

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has arrived in Tynwald where he will tour and officially commision… Read More

27th March 2024