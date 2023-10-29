Karoline Silver Mafra, famously known as the “Chikurubi Brazilian Inmate,” has been released from Zimbabwean custody and has returned to her home country, Brazil.

Karoline Mafra gained international attention when she was apprehended in Zimbabwe in April 2021 on suspicion of heroin trafficking. Alongside two local individuals, she faced serious charges that could have led to a lengthy prison sentence. However, her legal journey took unexpected twists and turns.

While her local co-accused received convictions and corresponding sentences, Karoline was eventually acquitted of all drug trafficking charges. Despite being declared innocent, her travel documents were not in order, leaving her stranded in Zimbabwe without the means to return to Brazil.

Consequently, she found herself confined within the walls of Chikurubi Female Prison, where her striking beauty remained undiminished despite the adversities she faced.