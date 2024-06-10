Kariba Dam water levels is sliding further into the danger zone, this is a threat to power generation, figures have shown.

The percentage of live storage, the water used to generate power, is less than half what it was at this time last year.

The Zambezi Water Authority has been rationing water allocations for power generation.

The Kariba Lake is designed to operate between levels 475.50m and 488.50m (with 0.70m freeboard) for hydropower generation.

The Lake level continued receding, dropping by 8cm during the week under review, before closing at 476.71m (8.36% usable storage) on 27th December 2019. Last year on the same date, the Lake level was 482.50m.

Zwnews