The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Harare is investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Kambuzuma 4 on 23/11/24.

Four unknown suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol attacked a couple before stealing USD4 870.00 cash and two cellphones.

In other news, police in Nkayi are investigating a fatal hit and run road traffic accident which occurred on 23/11/24 at the 410 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road, Mbembesi.

A yet to be identified man (approximately 27) died on the spot after being hit by an unknown motorist who did not stop after the accident. The victim was wearing a blue jean, navy blue shirt, one black tennis shoe and a brown sun hat.

A white broken piece of fender with blood stains was observed near the body. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In yet other news police in Darwendale are investigating a case of suspected murder in which a yet to be identified man was found dead with a swollen head and bruises on the hands in the bush along Darwendale-Maryland Road on 23/11/24.

The victim was wearing a khaki side pockets trousers and white vest. A blue T-shirt, brown shirt with cut-off sleeves and a green rapping cloth (zambia) were recovered at the scene. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews