Despite President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa repeatedly declaring that he won’t seek a third term, his foot-soldiers have disclosed his hidden intentions to go beyond his term limit.

As the battle over the controversial second term extension bid from 2028 to 2030 through the back door intensifies, Mnangagwa’s political allies and supporters appear unfazed by the looming risks and are now in full force.

One of Mnangagwa’s key pillars of support Lovemore Matuke, ZANU PF secretary for security in the politburo and new State Security minister minister, says they are not backing down, and those opposed to their leader must come out in the open for a showdown if needs be.

Commenting on the resurrection of the slogan, political watcher with ZANU PF inside knowledge, Majaira Jairosi says President Mnangagwa gave his foot-soldiers the green light to chant the slogan.

“Mnangagwa has managed to contain Chiwenga’s momentum by countering the banning of “2030 Mnangagwa Anenge Achitonga” slogan. Today @edmnangagwa

met his foot-soldiers at his Precabe farm & told them that they’ve a right to chant the slogan, an insider has reported,” he says.

Jairosi adds that the Precabe Farm meeting today, agenda’s was to discuss strategies to stop vice president Constantino Chiwenga, part of the military, war veterans & people like General Engelbert Rugeje who are pro-Chiwenga, pointing out that ZANU PF Council of Elders is also targeted.

However, Mnangagwa’s sworn enemy exiled former ZANU PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere says people should not be frenzied by the slogan adding that all eyes on the ball in 2025.

“2025 should be the year of the people! Let’s ignore this charade,” said Kasukuwere.

Zwnews