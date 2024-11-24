A major blackout has left many without power tonight, countrywide, the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has warned.

The power utility tells customers:

“Our National Control Center has advised that there has been a national blackout.

“Works already in progress to sort the issue.”

Zimbabweans are already suffering extended hours without power due to low output from Kariba and Hwange.

The country has for long been unable to produce enough power due to a number of factors including low water levels at Kariba Dam and obsolete equipment which are prone to regular breakdowns.

The Hwange Thermal Power Station has not been spared either.

Zwnews