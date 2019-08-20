Kambarami found not guilty, Rasta hair shaved off by armed bandits..Picture

Deputy Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Tinashe Kambarami and Ward Four Councillor Silas Chigora who were jointly accused of beating up the Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, were on Tuesday discharged at the close of the State case.

Kambarami and Chigora were alleged to have assaulted Mr Dube while serving him with a letter of suspension last month. They both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Kambarami has another reason to celebrate after he allegedly escaped from armed bandits who kidnapped him and shaved off his dreadlocks with broken glasses(see picture above & below).

