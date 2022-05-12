As South African footballing powerhouse, Kaizer Chiefs, this Saturday travel to meet Sekhukhune United at the Emirates Airline Park, in their push to secure participation in the continental contests next season, the team is wary of former Zimbabwe Warriors defensive midfielder, Willard Katsande.

Katsande, a former Amakhosi star, joined Sekhukhune United at the start of the season.

According to Kaizer Chiefs defender, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, the impending clash against United will be tough, as Katsande ‘will be sharing inside information’ with his new club.

Mphahlele said the minnows, who- apart from Katsande- have several experienced players on their radar are no pushovers.

“They have a very experienced team and they play at a high pace so we have to be strong physically, we have to be able to run more than them, Mphahlele said. “We know that we are going to be playing away from home and that they will put us under pressure,” Mphahlele told KickOff. “They obviously also have the likes of Katsande who knows the club very well and he is probably going to give them the inside information but we are confident that we can go there and get the result,” he said.

Mphahlele, who will make his Emirates Airline Park debut for Chiefs when they clash with United, said he has fond memories of the stadium.

“I still call it Ellis Park because I have very fond memories there,” he said. “That is where I made my debut against Orlando Pirates while I was still a kid in high school. It’s a very special place for me…”

Zwnews