SOUTH AFRICA: Kaizer Chiefs football legend Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng has passed on at the age of 70.

Announcing the death on social media the team said:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our legend and longest serving Kaizer Chiefs captain Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng. The Chairman has on behalf of the Club expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & friends. Robala ka kgotso Phoka.

Mofokeng played for amateur club White City Lucky Brothers before he was invited to play for the Chiefs reserves in 1972. Later at Chiefs, he was assigned as captain by Eddie Lewis when he was 23. Mofokeng was captain for 11 years and won 4 NPSL titles and a quadruple in 1981 with Jingles Pereira, Marks Maponyane, Abednigo Ngcobo, Nelson Dladla and Vusi Lamola and more.