Reports coming through are that a Kadoma fuel attendant yesterday blew up a cash safe and helped self with US$1200 before staging a robbery.

Apparently, the money was later recovered at a railway line a stone throw away from Macsherp Complex where the crime took place.

The police is yet to give more details on the matter.

Meanwhile, the incidents of faking robbery is common in Zimbabwe.

In some cases guards have been accused of faking robberies stealing money that would have been entrusted into their care.

