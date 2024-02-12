Juveniles 8, 9 drown at Mt Hampden Dam

In a sad incident which occurred on 11 February 2024 in which two male juveniles aged eight and nine years drowned at Peter Dam, Mt Hampden.

According to police, the two victims had been left by their mother playing at a house before they allegedly proceeded to the dam where they drowned.

Meanwhile, in police in Mutare are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Whisper Shenje who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Blue Mountain Farm, Vumba on 10/02/24 in which his employee, Saimone Zororo Chipare (42) died.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a log indiscriminately after accusing him of fighting with his workmate.

Subsequently, the victim succumbed to injuries. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police station.