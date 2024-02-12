Categories: Zim Latest

Juveniles 8, 9 drown at Mt Hampden Dam

In a sad incident which occurred on 11 February 2024 in which two male juveniles aged eight and nine years drowned at Peter Dam, Mt Hampden.

According to police, the two victims had been left by their mother playing at a house before they allegedly proceeded to the dam where they drowned.

Meanwhile, in police in Mutare are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Whisper Shenje who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Blue Mountain Farm, Vumba on 10/02/24 in which his employee, Saimone Zororo Chipare (42) died.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a log indiscriminately after accusing him of fighting with his workmate.

Subsequently, the victim succumbed to injuries. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police station.

Share
12th February 2024

Recent Posts

Gold production over 25.3% up, small scale producers major contributors

Gold deliveries to Fidelity Gold Refinery (FGR), increased by approximately 25.3 percent, reports the Zimbabwe… Read More

12th February 2024

ZEC to remove 4562 dead persons from voters’ roll

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) through (General Notice 193 of 2024) has published a list… Read More

12th February 2024

Kenyan gvt planning to deport Jonathan Moyo, thus why he is trying to please Mnangagwa- says Zivhu

Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says Jonathan Moyo is… Read More

12th February 2024

ZIMSEC announces 2024 exam fees

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has announced the examination fees for the 2024 Ordinary… Read More

12th February 2024

Mkwananzi accused of changing CCC social media passwords to deny others access, CIO sucked in

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Cecillia Mukundi Chimbiri has accused party spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi… Read More

12th February 2024

Gold Coin and Gold-backed Digital Token Prices – 12 February 2024

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe -RBZ- has released the latest prices for gold coins and… Read More

12th February 2024