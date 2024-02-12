Juveniles 8, 9 drown at Mt Hampden Dam

In a sad incident which occurred on 11 February 2024 in which two male juveniles aged eight and nine years drowned at Peter Dam, Mt Hampden.
According to police, the two victims had been left by their mother playing at a house before they allegedly proceeded to the dam where they drowned.
Meanwhile, in police in Mutare are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Whisper Shenje who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Blue Mountain Farm, Vumba on 10/02/24 in which his employee, Saimone Zororo Chipare (42) died.
The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a log indiscriminately after accusing him of fighting with his workmate.
Subsequently, the victim succumbed to injuries. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police station.
Gold deliveries to Fidelity Gold Refinery (FGR), increased by approximately 25.3 percent, reports the Zimbabwe… Read More
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) through (General Notice 193 of 2024) has published a list… Read More
Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says Jonathan Moyo is… Read More
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has announced the examination fees for the 2024 Ordinary… Read More
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Cecillia Mukundi Chimbiri has accused party spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi… Read More
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe -RBZ- has released the latest prices for gold coins and… Read More