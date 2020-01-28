The ruling Zanu PF’s legislator for Gokwe Sesame, Gorden Chanda and Councillor Ganye were reportedly arrested today, Tuesday 28 January on allegations of stealing the maize and rice which were distributed under Zimbabwe leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidential input scheme, it has been learnt

While Zwnews could not immediately get a comment from the Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Joel Goko during the time of publishing, it is understood that the two were picked up by alert detectives from Gokwe CID and are expected to appear in court soon.

Zanu PF has perrenially struggled to deal with thieving party bigwigs who have the monopoly of distributing the presidential inputs. Last year in Masvingo, Mnangagwa warned beneficiaries of the scheme against abuse of the agricultural inputs.

“If you receive inputs under this programme, be honest and truthful. We don’t want corruption. We will always catch up with you and we will not hesitate to take action.”

The scheme is designed to enable smallholder farmers to become self-sufficient as well as address nutritional requirements at household level.

Zwnews