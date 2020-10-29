President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is expected to officially open the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in Harare today is touring stands where exhibitors are explaining their products.

The 110th edition of the agricultural show kicked off yesterday and is operating under strict conditions as per Covid-19 regulations and protocols.

So far, President Mnangagwa has visited stands belonging Sate Wave Technologies, Belarus and Agriseeds, among others.

President Mnangagwa touring the Belarus stand at the Zimbabwe Agriculture Show where he is viewing farming machinery.

He is accompanied by Lands Minister Anxious Masuka, Zimbabwe Agricultural Society officials and other senior Government officials. -Herald

