One person has been killed during student protests this morning in South Africa.

It is believed that the incident happened when police were trying to disperse Wits University students who were protesting about students’ funding.

The victim was reportedly shot in the chest.

Earlier police fired rubber bullets on people in Braamfontein.

A person has been killed in Braamfontein. The details around the person's death are unclear but it is alleged that police shot the person while dispersing protesting students.#Witsasinamali (@ietskaylo) pic.twitter.com/bJeZvlDFIu — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 10, 2021

Stun grenades and rubber bullets are fired to disperse a group of students protesting in Braamfontein.

#witsasinamali (@ietskaylo) pic.twitter.com/32D3vw0tnI — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 10, 2021

Happening now in Braamfontein : Police have arrested two students thus far. Rubber bullets are still being shot as police move around to try and disperse protesting students.#Witsasinamali (@ietskaylo) pic.twitter.com/kArQu5wXxM — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 10, 2021

-News24