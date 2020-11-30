President Emmerson Mnangagwa is touring New Parliament Building where he is checking on progress on the building which is being constructed at the New City site.

Announcing the President’s visit, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick, Mangwana said the building is still at 59% completion, owing to some challenges faced during the course of the project.

“The building is now at 59% complete what is left are the finishings ,water and sewer reticulation.

“Experts from China who had gone back due to covid-19 have been cleared to come back.

“The project is expected to be complete by September 2021,” he said.

Speaking during his tour, President Mnangagwa said arrangements are being made for the Chinese technicians to come back and complete the job.

“Some of the Chinese engineers and technicians working on the project got stuck outside the country because of Covid19, but arrangements are being made for them to come,” he said.

Sitting on a 6-hectare piece of land, the new Parliament Building generally comprises of common areas, offices, special services, and the general public and press areas, 800 parking bays, 50 of which are reserved for VVIPs, and associated services.

