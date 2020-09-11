Movement for Democratic Change Alliance supporters Friday afternoon defied existing Covid19 regulations to bid farewell to Kuwadzana legislator Miriam Mushayi who passed on early this week.

The parliamentarian passed on early this week and her demise was typified by subsequent condolence messages from across the political divide.

The Nelson Chamisa-led political outfit took to its Twitter handle the burial of the Member of Parliament

Various opposition figures, including Chamisa also attended Mushayi’s interment this afternoon.

“Today we laid to rest our heroine, Hon Miriam Mushayi, a founding member of the MDC,” the party said in a tweet late Friday afternoon.

“The Movement has lost a dedicated veteran and pillar of the struggle. She will be dearly missed. Zorora murugare, Miriam,” said the party.

