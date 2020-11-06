Harare Court has ruled that prominent investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was brought to court within 48 hour window, contrary to defence claims.

Meanwhile, remand proceedings set to begin.

He faces charges of defeating the course of justice over comments critical of the National Prosecuting Authority.

Chin’ono is accused of going against his bail conditions.

Lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa says Chin’ono was taken to Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison last night and kept in Category D with convicted dangerous prisoners including lifers, “yet he should be in remand prison.”

She says he was brought to court in cuffs and leg irons.

-Zwnews

