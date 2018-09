As Vice President Kembo Mohadi makes headlines with his ‘sweet sixteen’ whose identity has not been publicly revealed, the man is now technically in polygamy as he is still legally married to his first wife, Tambudzani, despite attending official events with his new woman.

Mohadi’s young new flame, who has moved in with him in Harare, has been named as Juliet Singo Mutavhatsindi, from Nuli in Beitbridge.

Last week people wrongly identified her as Takalani Ramaphosa, from Limpopo in South Africa.