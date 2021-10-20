Table-topping AFC Bournemouth extended their lead at the summit of the English Championship, courtesy of a crucial 1-0 win away at Stoke City last night.

The Cherries, home to Zimbabwean sensation Jordan Zemura, have now opened a six-point gap at the top of the table after an impressive start to the 2021-22 season.

Zemura started for Scott Parker’s charges, who have now put some daylight between them, and second-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Bournemouth occupy top spot with 31 points from 13 matches.

They are undefeated and host Huddersfield Town next, on Saturday.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe