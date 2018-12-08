Jonathan Moyo warns ED Mnangagwa to watchout for another military coup

Former Zimbabwe government minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has said endorsing presidential candidates four years before elections causes coups.

Speaking on Twitter, Moyo said during former President Robert Mugabe’s days presidential candidate endorsements would be made days before an election. Moyo was reacting to news that the Zanu-PF Women’s league had also endorsed President Mnangagwa as the party’s 2023 sole presidential candidate.

Mnangagwa was recently endorsed by Zanu PF chapters in Masvingo and Bulawayo.

The party’s Youth League and the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) and War Collaborators (ZLWACO) have also endorsed President Mnangagwa’s candidature for the 2023 presidential election as has almost every province.

Said Moyo:

“ZANUPF WOMEN’S LEAGUE ENDORSE MNANGAGWA AS SOLE CANDIDATE, SOLE 2023 candidate? In the Mugabe days such ENDORSEMENTS would be seen a year, not more than four years, before a poll. A new dispensation, this? Don’t people learn? Such things beget coups.”