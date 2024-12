A 32-year-old man from Gaza E in Chipinge has been brought before the Chipinge Magistrates Court facing domestic violence charges.

It is the court’s case that on 27 November 2024, the accused person came home and demanded food from her mother.

It happened that the complaint had not yet finished cooking supper and this did not go down well with the accused who turned violent.

