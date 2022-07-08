Johane Marange Apostolic Church devotees in Nyamayende Village, Honde Valley, are reportedly resisting measles immunisation.

According to 263Chat four children from the same family died within ten days, while six are bedridden.

The government is conducting immunization exercise.

Immunization, measles (% of children ages 12-23 months) in Zimbabwe was reported at 85 % in 2020, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, compiled from officially recognized sources.

Zimbabwe – Immunization, measles (% of children ages 12-23 months) – actual values, historical data, forecasts and projections were sourced from the World Bank on July of 2022.

Zwnews