Zim born jazz music legend Dorothy Masuka dies

Legendary jazz musician Dorothy Masuka has reportedly died.

She was 83 years old.

Masuka was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, the fourth of seven children her mother was Zulu while her father was a Zambian hotel chef.

Her family moved to South Africa when she was 12. Her music career blossomed in the 1950s.

Masuka then lived most of her adult life in exile after she was forced out of her country following the release of a song in honour of African liberation icon Patrice Lumumba of Congo Zaire in 1961.

agencies