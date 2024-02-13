Japan unveils US$1.5m drought mitigation fund for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe drought resilience programmes have received a huge boost after Japan unveiled a US$1,5 million facility to cushion drought-prone communities.

Extreme temperatures induced by the El -Nino weather forecast have reduced rainfall this season, affecting crops across the country as experts predict a drought that will affect Zimbabwe and other countries in the region.

The government has come up with a raft of measures to mitigate the expected drought through crucial synergies with development partners to guarantee food security.

Japan has also unveiled an additional US$1.5 million package set to benefit more than 40 000 households in drought-prone areas.

“Climate change has affected Zimbabwe and we are coming through with a facility that will be able to cushion vulnerable communities during the lean period,” said Japan Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Shinichi Yamanaka.

The facility provided through the World Food Programme (WFP) will be critical in cushioning families against climate shocks.

WFP Zimbabwe Country Director, Francesca Erdelmann said, “We are very grateful to the government of Japan for this aid which we will be implementing together with the government of Zimbabwe to assist those worst affected by climate change.”

The latest contribution brings Japan’s total contributions towards WFP’s activities in Zimbabwe to nearly US$28 million since 2012.

Image/ text- ZBC