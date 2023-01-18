Police handling the matter in which Jaison Muvevi (43) is facing a plethora of offences including murder have requested for three more days with him to allow them time to further manage the matter.

Muvevi, who complained of experiencing difficulties in sleeping because of two pairs of handcuffs he had, appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi this morning.

The alleged murderer complained to the magistrate that he has been denied sleep by the ZRP officers. He also requested a lawyer, reported ZimLive.

“They added extra handcuffs and hung me from a bar (with the handcuffs)”

Meanwhile, a video of Wedza triple murder suspect Jaison Muvevi laughing in police custody is raising questions about his mental state. Muvevi, is heard telling detectives he went to Mozambique with intention to visit Chimoio.