Jah Master’s Hello Mwari won song of the year while Fadza Mutengi a song by Poptain ​and​ Allanah won the best collabo award at yesterday’s ZIMA awards ceremony. Jah Master scooped his second award as the best male artists and Holy Ten won the best newcomer award. The singer made headlines last year after he dropped a fan with a deadly karate kick live on camera during a show.

ZIMA AWARDS 2021 FULL LIST

BEST COVID 19 SONG

Indosakusa – COVID-19

BEST AFROPOP

Nox

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Tahle WeDzinza

BEST NEWCOMER

Holy Ten

BEST VIDEOGRAPHER

Umsebenzi Ka Blaqs

BEST DANCE/HOUSE/KWAITO

Mzoe 7

BEST ZIMDANCEHALL

Jah Master

BEST HIP-HOP

Holy Ten

BEST RNB & SOUL

Hillyz

BEST CHINYAKARE/CHIMURENGA

Brity Yonly

BEST EZODUMO/IMBUBE

Nkwali

BEST CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL

Michael Mahendere

BEST TRADITIONAL GOSPEL

Mambo Dhuterere

BEST SUNGURA

Nicholas Zachariah

BEST JAZZ

Mahlaba

BEST TSHIBILIKA

Madlela Skhobokhobo

BEST GROUP /DUO

Crisswiss & The Dot

BEST INTERNATIONAL ZIM ARTIST

Shasha

BEST PRODUCER

Levels Chillspot

BEST ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Sounds of Victory – Janet Manyowa

BEST VIDEO

Trevor Dongo ​x​ Feli Nandi- Mufudzi Wemombe

BEST COLLABORATION

Poptain ​x​ Allanah – Fadza Mutengi

BEST FEMALE

Janet Manyowa

BEST MALE

Jah Master

SONG OF THE YEAR

Hello Mwari – Jah Master

RETRO 1

Safirio (Mukadota) Madzikatire

RETRO 2

Busi Ncube

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Cool Crooners