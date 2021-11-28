Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has lambasted Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube for allocating more money to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office than Ministry of Health.

Ngarivhume says the country is struggling with a ‘deadly’ pandemic, yet Ncube puts more funds to the OPC.

“We are in the middle of a devastating pandemic and @MthuliNcube says @MoHCCZim has a 46% budget utilization while @edmnangagwa

office were 112%!! This can’t be right,” he says.

Ngarivhume believes Ncube could have done his homework well and allocate in line with current needs.

Zwnews