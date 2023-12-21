In a significant development, Jacob Mafume has been elected as the Mayor of Harare during a special council meeting. Known for his energetic leadership and the ability to counter @ZANUPF_Official propaganda effectively, Mafume secured victory by defeating Elvis Ruzani, who according to reports is “Nelson Chamisa’s handpicked choice,” with a vote count of 22 to 15.

This outcome, viewed as a clear internal rebellion against party leadership within the CCC, marks Mafume’s return to the mayoral seat in Harare.

Notably, ZanuPF’s Temany Utete received 4 votes in the hotly contested poll. #HarareMayor #JacobMafume #ElectionResults.

