UK based gospel diva Ivy Kombo Kasi announced that her twin sister Anne is now officially off the market after their family received lobola cows for her recently.

Anne got married to her sweetheart Wonder last Friday. Ivy Kombo flew all the way from the London to attend the traditional wedding ceremony in Zimbabwe.

She then took to social media to congratulate her twin sister Anne and her brother-in-law Wonder. The singer wished them God’s blessings as they start a new chapter following the ceremony.

Ivy Kombo Kasi posted the message below: