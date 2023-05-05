The former Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Walter Mzembi says elections are just rituals which do not install or remove governments from power.

He says it is the systems that install or remove governments from power.

“It’s Systems that install and remove Governments, elections are just rituals to give a semblance of Parliamentary Democracy held every five years,” he says.

Mzembi adds that people’s revolutions uproot regimes by roots.

“Systems are only altered or removed by People’s Revolutions. A Revolution uproots a System by its roots.

Mzembi’s sentiments comes as Zimbabwe heads for the much anticipated polls this year.

Zimbabwe has a history of conducting disputed elections, amid rigging allegations.

As the country heads for polls, analysts say the playing field is not level favouring ZANU PF.

Zwnews