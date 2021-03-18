Norton Independent Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa says yesterday’s recalling of MPs was a sad day for him, as he has seen the National Assembly losing brilliant minds at the expense of what he calls politricks.

Meanwhile, Mliswa says as Public Accounts Committee Chair, Tendai Biti was extremely proficient. Having been a former Minister of Finance, he was very knowledgeable. He was meticulous in his reports; it’ll be hard to fill the gap.

He also bemoaned the recalling of Kucaca Phulu saying with him gone, the Legal & Parliamentary Committee has lost an integral player.

“All the MPs lost yesterday were vibrant members who contributed immensely to Parly. If you follow the Hansard, they spoke with knowledge & detail & were diligent in their execution,” he adds.

He maintains that it is sad that petty party difference are creating a ghost town of Parly and called on the electorate to bear this in mind. “I see this all the time, and I’m hoping come 2023, people will be wise enough, lessons must be learnt,” he says.

He tossed a question to fellow countrymen/ women: “My question to Zimbabweans is, do you really have the Parly representation you want? One minute you choose your preferred candidate, the next they’re expelled.”

The recalls come at a time when parliament’s public accounts committee – chaired by Biti – is probing allegations of serious corruption at Zesa after Sakunda Holdings was awarded a US$250 million tender to build a diesel power plant in Dema despite not placing a bid.

The tender was initially won by an American company, but was later canceled without explanation and handed to Sakunda Holdings, which is owned by Kudakwashe Tagwirei, an ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, Biti believes his recall was engineered by President Mnangagwa, so that he and his committee may not probe corruption linked to the highest office in the land called Zimbabwe.

