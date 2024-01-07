Zimbabweans across the political divide have been kept in the dark with regards to what could be brewing after the recent disputed elections.

In August last year, the country held its harmonised polls which was condemned by observer missions as not having been free and fair.

Since then, the country has remained in the election mode, with the opposition particularly the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and its leader Nelson Chamisa calling for fresh elections.

A lot of theories are coming up with some saying the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is calling Mnangagwa to order, urging him to call for fresh polls.

It is reported that SADC leaders want Mnangagwa to put his house in order before he assumes the chairmanship of regional body at a summit to be hosted by Zimbabwe in August this year.

However, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the disputed champion is not interested in fresh polls saying he won freely and fairly hence the need for him to move to the next stage thus rebuilding the country’s economy.

Apparently, at the time Zimbabweans are at cross roads as to where the country’s politics is heading, the rumor mill is grinding that a government of national unity could be on the cards, though Chamisa is said to be against the idea, angling for fresh elections.

Renowned political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya says:

“Zimbabwe at crossroads: A crossroads is a site where roads intersect. It is a point of crisis, a turning point, and a point of alternative configurations, convergence plus divergence, meeting and departure, unity and disunity.

“At a crossroads, we can be transfixed to the past and its aftermaths, or we sincerely take the future on.”

Though, both Mnangagwa and his main contender Chamisa have not confirmed the rumours, some are convinced that something is brewing.

Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu calls for unity of purpose between Mnangagwa and Chamisa.

On the other hand, while Mnangagwa is seemingly not saying anything, Chamisa has been throwing unclear statements, hinting of a new beginning and a prosperous Zimbabwe.

“A NEW GREAT ZIMBABWE… Zimbabwe shall soon reclaim its breadbasket status. We will lead differently and excellently. We will feed the world. We will make and produce for everyone. Our nation shall be a gold nation- a wealthy nation.

“To achieve this; reforms, strong professional independent institutions, an accountable credible capable state, good governance, peace, unity in diversity, tolerance, healing and reconciliation upon being a God-honouring nation, are key ingredients.

“TRUTH IN GOVERNMENT…Where we are going, Zimbabwe shall work and function on the basis of TRUTH and nothing else. The entire government, the President’s office, our public officials and public institutions like ZBC shall work on TRUTH alone and nothing else. No lies. No propaganda or falsehoods. Zero hate. Nil malice. Behold the government of truth.”

In his message to the nation marking the New Year, Chamisa said:

“A 2024 FULL OF SURPRISES… As we begin a new year, I encourage you to stay focused on the promise. We were robbed but God is a RESTORER. We keep the faith. Indeed 2023 was the year. Let 2024 be the year of vindication!

“Wishing you abundant blessings, unprecedented wins and record-breaking gains this 2024.. Our goal is single and simple; to make change happen and transform Zimbabwe unto greatness.

“Declaring unto Zimbabwe incredible successes in reforms, unimaginable strides in unity and spectacular victories in peace and restoration!!

“It’s a pleasant surprises-filled 2024. May God gracefully guide, guard and glide you. Flourish and Shine! A Happy 2024 with sparkle and cheer everyone!”

Former South African president Thabo Mbeki challenged President Mnangagwa to ask himself, “what’s in the best interests of Zimbabweans?” in order to move the country forward after the disputed August 23 polls.

Mbeki, in 2009, brokered a similar political crisis between MDC and ZANU PF, resulting in the government of national unity between late former President Robert Mugabe and late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

“In 2008 when the Zimbabweans could see that the elections had not produced a winner, they decided let’s get together as Zimbabweans for five years and see what we can do together,” Mbeki said in a SABC interview.

“What must inspire you is not to say I’m a leader of the people of South Africa or ANC president, but to say ‘what would be in the best interests of the country?’… People are holding onto political positions. What’s in the best interests of Zimbabweans in a situation of this kind?”

Speaking before the polls one aspirant Peter Wilson said: “A ‘winner takes all’ attitude is bad for the country. We are in the race to represent people.

“From one with 2% or any other percentage of the vote, he or she is representing the masses. That’s why Zimbabwe needs a government of national unity (GNU) to move forward.”

Be that as it may, it remains to be seen if a new dawn is basking on the horizon for Zimbabwe or not. Only time will tell.

Zwnews