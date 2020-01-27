An 80-year-old British grandmother Iris Jones is in love again after she fell head over heels for 35-year-old unemployed Egyptian toyboy Mohamed Ahmed Irbriham.

The two lovers met on Facebook and do not care about their 45-year age gap.

Ms Jones, has already flown to Cairo to strengthen their relationship.

Within hours, four sexless decades were swept away on a tide of passion. She claims they had sex soon after meeting and he’s made her ‘feel like a virgin again’.

They tried to get married after just four days but didn’t have the right documentation. The wedding will happen soon when Iris flies back Egypt with the right papers to prove that she divorced first husband 40-years ago.

Iris has two sons Steve, 54, and Darren, 53. She says Darren has raised concerns that her lover is a gold digger and an opportunist but she insists their relationship is true love.

Iris said she is happy about their bedroom experience:

“It was incredible. I felt like a virgin again. It wasn’t easy but it was very loving and romantic. “My ex-husband said I was frigid when we divorced 40 years ago but I now know I’m certainly not.”

Iris met her prospective mother-in-law – aged 70 – and says: “She was marvellous and glad her son had found the woman he’d been looking for. She said age was just a number. We got on like a house on fire.”