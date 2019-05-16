Interpol Hunt For Walter Mzembi

Former Zimbabwe tourism minister Walter Mzembi who skipped the country after being arraigned for corruption has been placed on the Interpol wanted list after he failed to appear in court in Harare Wednesday afternoon

Appearing for the State, Mr Brian Vito told regional magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya that the South African Police was now on the lookout for Mzembi.Said Vito:

“We had not taken this stance as we believed that he would return as had been highlighted by the defence which said he was mainly receiving treatment, but it does not seem like that is the case. “Whatever arrangements we have been making, we have now formalised them through Interpol as ZACC has since made a request to Interpol to have the accused person placed on red alert,” he said.

However, Mzembi’s alleged accomplices Aaron Mushoriwa and Margaret Sangarwe are seeking to be removed from remand or have a separation of trial on the basis that they have been on remand for over a year without going to trial.

-Herald

