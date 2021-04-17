All is set and battle lines have since been drawn as the clash of Zimbabwe’s two capitals Harare and Bulawayo looms, in celebration of Zimbabwe’s 41st birthday.

Harare giants Dynamos Football Club are facing arch rivals and Bulawayo giants Highlanders Football Club in the Uhuru Cup final tomorrow, a match which is expected to be explosive.

Meanwhile, Dynamos had already made their intentions known pointing out that they are sharpening their arsenal for the big game to be played at the giant National Sports Stadium this Sunday.

To them the game would also act as a compass as it would give them an opportunity to assess their players ahead of the Premier Soccer league season set to begin next month.

“Fitness wise we are still lacking as you all know we require 6 weeks of training, so we are pleading with authorities to allow us more substitutes so as to protect the players,” said Tonderai Ndiraya Dynamos Coach recently.

Meanwhile, whilst Highlanders have chosen to play their cards close to their chest, indications are that they are not leaving anything to chance either.

For a start Highlanders say they have put the health of the first as they prepare for the big game.

“Yesterday our squad, Technical Staff, Secretariat Staff and Executive Committee Members volunteered to be vaccinated as we support the society’s efforts to fight against Covid-19,” said the team recently.

The club also hinted at taking the time to avail and access new signings. “We would also like to confirm striker Lynoth Chikuhwa, Midfielder Winston Mhango and Defender Andrew Tandi as Bosso players. We welcome them and wish them a fruitful stay at Highlanders,” said the team.

The club also confirmed the signing of utility player Pritchard Mpelele. “We welcome Mpelele to the greater Bosso family and wish him all the best during his stay at the club,” added Highlanders.

The Independence match will kick off at 1pm.

