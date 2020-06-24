President Mnangagwa has warned his government will tackle “malpractices” that have undermined efforts to end the country’s prolonged economic crisis.

Addressing mourners at the National Heroes Acre in Harare this Wednesday during the burial of national hero Stanley Nleya, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is facing a war fought using neither guns nor bombs.

“We shall not allow a situation where our people live in chronic insecurity, lack and deprivation,” Mnangagwa said Wednesday in a televised speech in the capital, Harare. “It has become apparent that in our midst there are wolves in sheep’s clothing. The end is coming.”

The 77-year-old leader has ruled Zimbabwe since late 2017, after a coup ended former President Robert Mugabe’s rule. He inherited a nation beset by U.S. and European sanctions on its leaders and state companies, $9 billion of debt and an economy decimated by the state’s seizure of commercial farms that accounted for much of its exports.

Mnangagwa’s attempts to stabilize the economy have borne little fruit — consumer inflation is running at 786%, the country’s recently revived currency has collapsed and the World Bank estimates the economy will shrink as much as 10% this year.

Bloomberg