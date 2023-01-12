Building a strong local presence is crucial for healthcare providers. By highlighting their services and unique healthcare brand, hospitals and doctors can connect with local clients and spread their knowledge to people who might become new patients.

The key to establishing a solid local marketing strategy is using the right keywords. This guide talks about how important it is to have a strong local SEO strategy that uses the right healthcare keywords.

Improves Improve Site Visibility

Having a strong local SEO keyword strategy can significantly improve your website’s functionality. Use high-value, relevant healthcare keywords in your content, headlines, descriptions, URL, and page title.

High-value keywords are those with more commercial content and can be more likely to drive a purchase. You will typically find them with a high cost per click (CPC) on keyword research tools. The CPC is the amount that advertisers are willing to pay for each click on their ad.

This keyword strategy helps search engines like Google understand, index, and show your website. You have better chances to rank your site higher on search engine results pages (SERPs) and improve your visibility.

Eventually, people looking for healthcare businesses similar to yours and using your keywords in their queries will find your website relevant to their needs. They are more likely to consider your services and visit your office, clinic, or hospital, or to book a consultation at once. Here are some tips to optimize your website with relevant keywords:

Place keywords on heading tags. The H1 is the most crucial phrase on your website, according to Forbes. Having your keyword here gives readers and search engines an idea of what your content and web page are about. Add keywords to your H2 as well.

Avoid keyword stuffing. Your website can get penalized if you use too many keywords in its pages and content. Besides, they could look or sound awkward to read. Insert healthcare keywords naturally to improve the user experience.

Use keywords to describe alt text and image files adequately . Doing so helps Google better index and understand your images and how they are related to your web page. Also, insert keywords in the image descriptions to help visually impaired people.

Add keywords in your title and meta description tags. These are the first places search engines scan and appear on your SERPs link.

Helps Develop Fresh and Helpful Content That Drive More Traffic

Digital Authority Partners said good local keywords help you create updated and useful healthcare content. People’s search behaviors change. Make sure you regularly check for new local keywords to help you come up with new healthcare topics to cover. Fresh and useful content helps sustain your audience’s interest, not to mention engagement.

Also, if you want to write about local wellness events, adding keywords with high search volumes makes it easier for search engines to index your new content. Your target audience to easily find them too.

As you regularly provide your audience with new and helpful content, your chances of becoming known as an expert in your local field and bringing more traffic to your site and clinic increase.

For example, after thorough keyword research, you found that your target local audience is concerned about the safety of coronavirus vaccines and the risk of developing long-term COVID-19 symptoms. To ensure increased relevance and engagement, use your updated keyword list to create content such as video presentations, case studies, or blog posts.

Here are strategies to help you create fresh, keyword-rich content.

Use location-based keywords in your content. Say you will write about an upcoming COVID prevention event in your area—San Diego. Use the keyword “pediatric specialists in San Diego.” Add it to your title (Pediatric Specialists in San Diego Hold COVID Prevention Seminar), your body text, and other elements of your content.

Improve your local landing page. If you have more than one location, like satellite clinics or laboratories, create separate landing pages for each one. Your local-specific keywords should be part of your landing pages. For example, one landing page’s title could be “San Diego Pediatric Hospital.” Add the keyword to your description, URL, etc.

Create FAQ pages. The FAQ page gives you a lot of opportunities to incorporate local keywords. When you search for keywords, look for those in the question format. Most keyword research tools give you such such format variation. On top of what your clients typically ask, include these question-keywords when you build your FAQ page.

Target Local Patients Through Google Business Profile

A strong local SEO helps you target people looking for your healthcare services through your Google Business Profile (GBP), which is your one-of-a-kind Google business listing linked to your Maps.

GBP has your business name, address, and phone number. It also shows a short description of your business. This description is limited to only 750 characters, so make the most of it by creating the best description and adding your location-based keywords.

Make the most of this brief business description by emphasizing your top services or products. Include your unique selling proposition (USP), or the unique quality that your company or practice has that sets it apart from your competition.

For dentists, this could be a teeth-whitening technique; for plastic surgeons, a new quick-healing scar treatment. Optimizing your GBP is one of the most effective healthcare marketing strategies. Remember these tips.

Add an FAQ in your GBP. FAQ is composed of commonly asked questions about your business. Include your location-based keywords when creating your GBP FAQ.

Use quality photos. Add authentic, high-quality images of your hospital or organization. Include a good description using relevant local keywords for these photos.

Complete and verify your profile. Ensure that your profile is complete and your GBP is verified. Not only do you get insights about business performance by doing this, but you also get a place to put your keywords. Add keywords to your business description, for example.

Summing Up

With a strong local SEO keyword strategy, your healthcare organization can improve your website’s features, make new and useful content, and use its GBP budget to focus on local patients. A strong web presence can make you more of an expert in your field and bring more new customers to your business. Use local SEO today.