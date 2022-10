The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut Zimbabwe’s growth forecast to three percent this year, from an earlier projection of 3,5 percent.

The reduction is amid reduced agricultural and rampant power outputs.

Apparently, Zimbabwe will be an upper middle-income country by 2030” has become a slogan for government officials, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

However, this would need growth rates of between 8%-9% over the next seven years, according to critics.

Zwnews