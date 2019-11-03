I’m not dying: Bushiri blasts “attention seeker, fake prophet” Passion Java

SOUTH AFRICA: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering church has come out guns blazing after a Zimbabwean preacher Passion Java, prophesied his death.
Bushiri dismissed the prophecy, calling his fellow prophet an attention seeker and “FAKE” who wants to gain fame at his expense.
Speaking to a cheering congregation, he labelled Passion Java as fake refusing to even call him by name.
“That is what he wants, he thinks Major will call my name, I won’t say his name because he is fake.”
He added: “Its not right, it’s not right to play with words of death..to become popular you want to use someone’s name..”
