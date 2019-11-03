I’m not dying: Bushiri blasts “attention seeker, fake prophet” Passion Java

SOUTH AFRICA: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering church has come out guns blazing after a Zimbabwean preacher Passion Java, prophesied his death.

Bushiri dismissed the prophecy, calling his fellow prophet an attention seeker and “FAKE” who wants to gain fame at his expense.

Speaking to a cheering congregation, he labelled Passion Java as fake refusing to even call him by name.