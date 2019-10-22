I’m not corrupt: Obert Mpofu demands $10 million from Matutu

ZANU-PF secretary for administration Dr Obert Mpofu is suing the party’s Youth Affairs deputy secretary Lewis Matutu for $10 million after the latter accused him of being corrupt.

The claim emanates from a press conference addressed by Matutu on June 24 this year at Zanu-PF headquarters. Dr Mpofu claims that his reputation and standing as a businessman, politician has been damaged in the eyes of the public because of the statement. He said the corruption allegations are false, malicious, scandalous, wrongful and defamatory to him.

“The content of the statement was widely disseminated in the local print and electronic media and on various social media platforms,” read the summons. The statement, in its defamatory, false and misleading allegations states the plaintiff has violated the foundation of democracy in Zimbabwe.

“That the plaintiff’s corrupt inclinations continue to undermine socio economic transformation in Zimbabwe and, as a result defendant’s generation is suffering.”

Dr Mpofu added that the statement implies that corrupt individuals like him are undoing the gains of the liberation struggle.

