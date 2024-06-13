ZANU PF member and former Chivi South legislator, Killer Zivhu has urged those looting the country’s funds and resources to do it secretly.

Zivhu says exposing one’s dirty deals on social media will anger the masses.

“Avoid exposing deals on social media. It’s not good for the party or the State house you frequently visit and post pictures from.”

“Kana muchidya idyayi makanyarara don’t be childish, you are making people angry, murikutopedza vanokupayi ma tender iwayo,” he posted on his X handle.

His comments comes after controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo is trending for the wrong reasons, following leaked audios.

The audios purported to be of Chivayo links President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa in dirty deals.

Chivayo however distanced himself from the audios, saying they made up by his adversaries to tarnish his image and that of President Mnangagwa.

Zwnews