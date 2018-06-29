ED Byo Bomb Latest: Pumula ‘Grenade throwers’ in court, Unlikely names revealed

Bulawayo Kombi touts(hwindis) main suspects in Mnangagwa rally bomb blast

BULAWAYO: Two kombi touts(conductors) will face a magistrate today, Saturday, 30 June 2018, to answer charges over the June 23 White City Stadium bomb attack which killed two Central Intelligence Organisation(CIO) officers.

The CIO aides were working for Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi and they have since been buried.

The suspects’ names have been identified as John Zulu and a Douglas whose second name was not given.

They are all from Pumula suburb in Bulawayo. Sources said the two look harmless and are well known for spending time loitering the streets of Pumula. Zulu and Douglas are due to appear in court at Tredgold in Bulawayo this morning.

Earlier we reported that a suspect in his twenties was in military custody. It is not yet clear if he is one of the two arrested suspects from Pumula.

President Mnangagwa told reporters in Tanzania yesterday that a hand grenade was thrown at him by people working for his enemies in the G40 faction.

Critics say the suspects are innocent people being used by military to cover ‘bigger’ problems.